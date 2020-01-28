The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan Schools Kapil Sharma For Flirting With His Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched shows on television and why not, Kapil Sharma sure knows how to entertain his audience. The host invites celebrities and has a fun banter with them that cannot be missed. In the next episode, Jawaani Jaaneman cast including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F, Farida Jalal, Kubra Sait and Chunky Pandey graced the show for some fun.

Kapil, as usual, was his cheery self but the new promo that has surfaced online shows how he got schooled by Saif Ali Khan for flirting with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kapil is known for his flirty nature and Saif schooling him for this was something we all expected of course.

Well, before you start thinking that it was something serious, let us tell you that all of this was just a part of fun banter. In the snippet shared by the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Team shows how Kapil asks Saif what Kareena calls him. Saif gives a quirky reply and says, “You are married.” Kapil replies with a vague answer and is interrupted by Saif who says, “No, because when the last time my wife Kareena came on your show, you flirted with her a lot.”

Kapil replies and says, “It is nothing like that. I flirt with everyone’s wife no matter what.” Archana and Saif then burst into laughter. Kapil also trolled Tabu and Chunky Pandey for different things as well.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan’s film Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif described it as, “This story is about a man accepting his age, his responsibilities and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives. A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers. In the film, my character is not ready. He thinks that (having) a family is not cool, and that solo life is the way to go,” said Saif,

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is slated to hit the theatres on February 7. It also marks Alaya’s debut into Bollywood.

