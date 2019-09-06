The Kapil Sharma Show: Promo Featuring Dream Girl’s Ayushmann Khurrana & Nushrat Bharucha Is Funny AF!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Dream Girl. The actors have been visiting a lot of reality TV shows and events to make sure their film reaches to more people. Ayushmann and Nushrat also promoted their film on Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show.

In a promo of TKSS, Kiku Sharda’s character asks Ayushmann and Nushrat how both of them are the heroine of the Dream Girl. To which Kapil replies that Nushrat Bharucha is the actress and Ayushmann Khurrana is the actor but he becomes a woman. Kiku makes a hilarious comeback by asking Kapil if he made the film as he is good with making men act like women.

This promo will leave you in splits just like the audience and actors present on the sets.

Watch the promo below:

We agree with Kiku Sharma when he tells Kapil that he is good with telling men to act like women. A lot of comedians on the show Krushna Abhishek and Kiku himself enact as women on The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode will be airing on Sony TV this weekend.

Coming to Dream Girl, the film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and also stars Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Nidhi Bisht in pivotal roles.

Dream Girl is all set to hit the screens on September 13.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!