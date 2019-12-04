The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Takes A Funny Jibe At Rajinikanth’s Son-In-Law Dhanush!

Kapil Sharma and his team are successfully satisfying audiences’ appetites of laughter with one of the most celebrated comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show every weekend. Gracing the show during this weekend will be the team of Panipat including Ashutosh Gowariker, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. While one can see Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna pulling the leg of their guests in the latest promo, he also made fun of South star Dhanush.

A few hours ago, Sony TV tweeted the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the promo, Krushna Abhishek in his act of Sapna, takes a funny dig at Sanjay Dutt’s infamous image of being a philanderer. He also made fun of Ashutosh Gowariker’s love of making periodic movies by asking “does he uses spoon and fork or uses a Bhaala (lance) for eating?”.

Yudh chahe jitna bhi ho ghamasaan, jab Sapna thaamegi apne jokes ka kamaan, hasta reh jayega pura jahaan. Miliye #Panipat ki star cast se #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/fegTNlxqVc — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 4, 2019

Further, he adds saying that he massages everything including horses, weapons like Bhaala and Dhanush (in this case, Krushna pokes fun on actor Dhanush and not an actual weapon bow). He says, “Dhanush ka maine massage kar kar ke sidha kar dala”, to which Kapil interrupts, “Dhanush (bow) toh tedha hi hota hai”. Krushna replies, “Pehle tedha tha, maine massage karke itna sidha kar diya, ab dekho South mein kitna bada star hai.”

Well watching this short promo was so much fun that we couldn’t control ourselves for watching the weekend episode!

