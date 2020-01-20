The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Wants Navjot Singh Sidhu Back? Taunts Archana Puran Singh About The Same

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most talked-about shows for more than one reason. Kapil Sharma’s hilarious antics, the supporting cast on the chat show and the celebrity guests make for an entertaining watch. The show has one of the highest TRPs on television and the team of The Kapil Sharma Show continues to entertain the television audience with their show.

While all looks well on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, we think Kapil Sharma might be keen on having Navjot Singh Sidhu back on the show. Navjot used to grace the show as a special guest and was replaced by Archana Puran Singh post his controversial meet with Imran Khan. Kapil was seen taunting Archana for snatching Navjot’s seat on the show in a hilarious banter.

It all started when the Panga team including Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari came to grace the show. Kapil first flirted a little bit with the beautiful ladies on the set and shared some funny anecdotes about playing Kabbadi with team Panga. He then shifted his question session to Neena Gupta and talked about her comeback on the big screen.

During this very conversation, Kapil indirectly taunted Archana for is not letting someone (Navjot Singh Sidhu) return on the show as well. Not only this, but he also slyly said that Archana might be good at pulling people’s legs but she also knows how to pull their chairs (referring to Navjot’s position on the show). Archana laughed it off but we sure noticed that this is not the first time Kapil has taken an indirect dig at Archana for replacing Sidhu.

Earlier, Kapil had even dressed up as Navjot Singh Sidhu for one episode where he danced it off with Shilpa Shetty. In another episode, Kiku Sharda dressed as Baccha Yadav called Archana Puran Singh a Khiladi. Kapil replied to Baccha by saying, “Archana Ji, kaha khelti hain?” In response, Baccha then said, “Archana Ji khelti nahi toh Siddhu Ji ko out kaise kiya?” yet again taking a dig at her.

Talking about Kangana’s film Panga, we will get to see Kangana as a professional Kabaddi player who fights for her dreams with the help of her husband Jassie Gill, mother Neena Gupta, coach and friend Richa Chadha and her son.

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

