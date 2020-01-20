Box Office (Overseas): Post Sankranti Season Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru & Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Continue Great Run

Box Office: The three big Sankranti releases from down South in the form of Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, are showing a great display at the overseas box office.

Starting off with Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar which happened to be the very first big Sankranti release from the South has been having a good run since its release. Rajinikanth’s action-thriller has so far garnered a whopping 17.04 crores combined from USA, Australia, UK & New Zealand.

USA: 11.40 Crores

Australia: 2.40 Crores

U.K: 2.95 Crores

New Zealand: 29.10 Lakhs

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu too has been so far successful in drawing the audience to theatres for Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu’s action drama has so far collected 17.16 crores combined from the USA, Australia, UK & New Zealand.

USA: 14.30 Crores

Australia: 1.80 Crore

UK: 88.90 Lakhs

New Zealand: 16.80 Lakhs

‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo in the span of a week’s time has collected a whopping number at the overseas box office. The Trivikram Srinivas’s directorial has collected a sum of 22.62 crores combined from the USA, Australia, UK & New Zealand.

USA: 19.20 Crores

Australia: 2.30 Crores

UK: 1.05 Crore

New Zealand: 7.80 Lakhs

