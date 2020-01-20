Shweta Tiwari On Her Career Choices: “For The Life I Want To Give My Kids, I Will Have To Step Out & Work Hard”

Shweta Tiwari is winning hearts for her portrayal of the bubbly and chirpy Guneet in the Sony TV daily soap, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan in contrast to her bold character in her digital debut of Hum Tum Aur Them. Ask her what made her come back on the small screen after such a long hiatus, and she has no qualms to accept that it is the monies that drove her!

Speaking in her recent interaction, Shweta said that she constantly needs to be on the go to give her children a quality life and also to run the house. Speaking to Bombay Times in her latest interaction, the former Bigg Boss contestant has been quoted saying, “I’m the only earning member in the house. I needed to get back to work to pay the bills and take care of my kids’ studies. Everything is expensive these days, and savings se aaj kal kharcha manage nahi ho sakta. For the life I want to give my kids, I will have to step out of the house and work hard. So, I returned to television.”

Shweta has confessed to loving her phase of motherhood and nurturing 2 lives with all love and care! However, she is also quick to reveal that her daughter Palak has no intentions of raising children of her own. “I love the feeling of being a mother, carrying a life inside of me, and the connection between two lives. But I also know many people who haven’t opted for conventional pregnancy, and others still, who do not want kids at all. I understand why a lot of youngsters are forgoing motherhood, given the current situation of our world. So, when Palak says, ‘Mom, I don’t want to have babies’, I tell her that it’s okay.”

Featuring Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari alongside Shweta, the daily soap revolves around the life of a single father, his headstrong and independent daughter and their newest and divorced neighbour, Guneet. Shweta’s digital debut, Hum Tum Aur Them has her paired opposite actor Akshay Oberoi.

