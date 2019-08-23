The Kapil Sharma Show: If Prabhas Gets A Chance To Be A One Day PM, Here’s What He Will Do!

As the film is inching closer and closer towards its release date, the lead stars of Saaho, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are getting super busy with multiple promotions and interviews to media.

The actors this weekend will be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, the makers of the show recently unveiled the promo of the show.

The promo does look hilarious as the actors and Kapil can be seen having a gala time on the show. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Neil Nitin Mukesh too will be seen in the show which will be aired in two parts this Saturday and Sunday.

Talking about Saaho, so far the trailer, songs, promos and the posters have been very much liked by the audience.

The action thriller also stars Jackie Shroff, Lal, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey among others in major roles.

The Prabhas starrer will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on 30th September.

The magnum opus film is been directed by filmmaker Sujeeth.

