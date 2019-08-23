Farah Khan Shares Not ‘Worst’ But The Cutest Lip-Syncing Video Of Her Kids On SRK-Deepika’s Manwa Lage

Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan is making headlines from last few days for her next with Rohit Shetty which is reportedly Satte Pe Satta Remake. It was also being said that Hrithik Roshan will be starring in the film along with Katrina Kaif. But nothing is concrete yet.

But now Farah is grabbing the attention and this time the reason is her kids. Today, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a video of her kids singing her film Happy New Year’s song Manwa Lage. The action comedy featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and others.

Farah shared the video and wrote, “WORST Lip Sync EVER😂😂😂 my kids singing ( ???) #manwalaage frm #hny .. 6 yrs ago.. #clearlynotinterested 😂. @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani.”

Soon after her post, many Bollywood celebs started commenting on the same. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “They look like they are singing out of fear.”

Kiara wrote, “This is just adorableeee.”

Malaika Arora and Aditi Rao Hydari found the video too cute. Even Katrina Kaif was quick to comment on this sweet video with the heart emoticons.

