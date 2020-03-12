The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Amusingly Unveils An Ugly Truth Regarding Awards Shows In Today’s Time!

Akshay Kumar has been pretty busy lately, with the promotions of his upcoming Action entertainer ‘Sooryavanshi’ directed by Rohit Shetty, which is supposed to release on March 24, 2020. Recently, Khiladi Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with the co-star Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty.

Kapil Sharma being his witty self asked Khiladi Kumar a hilarious question. He asked that whenever Akshay presents an award, he announces the winner’s name without even opening the envelope. Kumar responded saying that even the audience knows whoever attends the show gets an award. Both the host and the actor burst into laughter following Kumar’s response.

Akshay Kumar has always been outspoken about the credibility of award shows. He has admitted in the past that some magazines have offered him the best actor award if he agrees to perform for free.

As far as the actor’s next release is concerned, it’s supposed to release on March 24. But rumours are floating around in the trade, that the film might be pushed due to coronavirus outbreak in India. It would be interesting to see the fate of the film if it gets a new release date.

