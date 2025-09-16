If we take a look at some of the highest-rated television shows of all time, titles like Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Dexter: Resurrection, Chernobyl, The Sopranos, and Band of Brothers top the lists. But have you ever wondered which specific episode, or episodes, hold the distinction of being the highest-rated on IMDb? Curious to know? Keep reading to find out.

The Highest-Rated TV Episode of All Time

As of now, the episode with the highest ever IMDb user rating is none other than Breaking Bad Season 5’s 14th episode titled ‘Ozymandias’, which holds a perfect 10/10 score (Source: IMDb). If you’ve watched the entire series, you’ll remember this iconic episode as the one in which Walter White’s brother-in-law, Hank, meets his tragic fate at the hands of Jack, Todd’s associate. In addition to its stellar rating, “Ozymandias” won three Emmy Awards in the categories of Writing, Lead Actor, and Supporting Actress.

This Oscar-nominated Filmmaker Directed Ozymandias

Many may not know that the top-rated Breaking Bad episode, “Ozymandias”, was directed by Rian Johnson, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the Knives Out films. Rian Johnson also directed two other notable Breaking Bad episodes: “Fly” (Season 3, Episode 10) and “Fifty-One” (Season 5, Episode 4).

What’s Breaking Bad All About

The crime drama follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), an underachieving high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. To secure his family’s financial future, he teams up with a former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), to manufacture and sell crystal m*th. Eventually, he transforms into a ruthless criminal, leading to devastating consequences.

Breaking Bad – Critical Response & Streaming Platform

The series holds a stellar Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 96% and an audience score of 97% (Source: RT). Moreover, it has an overall user rating of 9.5/10 on IMDb (Source: IMDb). Currently, it’s listed as the top-ranked show on the IMDb Top 250 TV Shows list.

As of now, all five seasons of Breaking Bad, spanning 62 episodes, are available to stream in India and the US on Netflix.

Breaking Bad Seasons 1-5 Trailer

