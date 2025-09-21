Netflix came out with a three-part series called House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths back in 2021, and it has not left people’s minds since. The chilling web-series, consisting of three episodes is so disturbing that it has left several viewers from around the world traumatized and made them regret watching the true horror for more than 2.5 hours.

The Burari Case: A Mystery That Confused the Police

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths tells the story of an entire family found dead in their home in Delhi in 2018 of what appeared to be a sort of a ritual gone wrong.

Ten of them were found hanging from the ceiling with their mouths taped and eyes covered, while the eleventh member, who also happened to be the oldest, an 80-year-old woman, was found asphyxiated. All of them lived under the same roof and the youngest victim was only 15-years-old.

What Actually Happened With the Burari Family

Initially, police treated the incident as a case of murder as there were no clear signs of forced entry or robbery. The relatives were questioned but nothing useful came out of it. Then the police found a set of handwritten registers and what was written inside those pages slowly changed the direction of the entire case. Investigators began to see a pattern in the notes, pointing toward a deep psychological condition that had quietly grown within the family.

What House of Secrets on Netflix Covers

The Netflix series shows the full timeline of the investigation. It includes real interviews, police reports, and news footage from the time. Each episode builds on the questions raised earlier. The final part looks into mental health, belief systems and the invisible pressures that can grow inside a household. The web series never claims to offer one clear answer but lays out what investigators, psychologists and journalists found along the way.

Reactions to House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

The series did not go unnoticed as people who watched it said they couldn’t get it out of their heads. Many shared online that it disturbed them for days. Some lost sleep over it, while others said they kept thinking about those faces and that house.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it got 68% and on IMDb, the rating stands at 7.4. One viewer tweeted, “House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths on Netflix is the most insane, haunting and spine-chilling true crime documentary that I’ve seen in a long, long time and definitely one of the best to have come out from India.”

Another wrote, “Warning before you watch House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths ⚠️

It is quite disturbing to watch, might leave you nightmarish, especially those who are sensitive to topics such as mental illness & suicide. I hate my brother for showing us this documentary. THIS IS REAL HORROR!!!”

Warning before you watch House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths ⚠️

A third said, “Imo Burari Deaths documentary is really well made, touches upon topics of superstitions, patriarchy and how the Indian media is so insensitive, overall house of secrets is great I would recommend.”

Someone else penned, “House of secrets the burari deaths documentary is sooooo insane.”

The Burari case had been in the news for weeks back in 2018, but the documentary gave it new weight.

