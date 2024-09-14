The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is set to premiere on the most popular streaming platform, Netflix, very soon. The trailer for the same has recently dropped, and we are thrilled about the upcoming season of this Kapil Sharma show, especially for a few episodes. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The show’s first season started streaming on Netflix in March this year. It trended globally for quite some time. Season 1 ended in June, leaving the fans heartbroken, but they will not have to wait much longer as season 2 gears up to drop soon. The trailer looks enticing, and we are waiting for some of the celebrities to come on the show and engage in fun banter with the host and his outstanding cast, mainly Sunil Grover.

Kapil Sharma and his ensemble team of comedians, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur, are returning very soon with The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2. Like the previous season, it will feature some of the biggest Indian stars, and some might be gracing the show for a second time.

Here are the three episodes we are already looking forward to –

1. Alia Bhatt & Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Vedang Raina will be on the show to promote their film Jigra, which will be released in October. Karan and Alia have had fun conversations in other chat shows, and their interaction, coupled with all the comedians, will indeed end up being one of the best episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2.

2. Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor also appeared in the first season of the show. She was with Rajkummar Rao and will now appear with her Devara co-stars. Saif and Jr NTR both have a great sense of humor, and it will be a blast to see them on the Netflix show.

3. Rohit Sharma and others

One of the series’ episodes will feature Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh. There will be tons of stories as Team India made everyone proud by lifting the T20 World Cup trophy this year after a long time.

In addition to these, one of the three episodes will feature Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh’s The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on Netflix on September 21.

