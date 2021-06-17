Fathers are the strength of the family; they are a beacon of wisdom and every child’s first hero. Under their strong exteriors and iron-clad personas, there lies a caregiver and a protector. So, this Father’s Day celebrate your dad with a day of relaxed binge-watching and his favourite meal. Tune into an extravaganza of fascinating stories, capturing the essence of being a father, his struggles, his love and his sacrifices.

Here are our favourite picks –

Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story

The Dalal Street has made and mended fortunes for many, but seldom has come a man whose mind has stirred changes in the financial policies of a nation. The Big Bull of the Indian Stock market, Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story, follows the infamous Harshad Mehta and his rise-&-fall journey. But beyond the realms of his – “stock market ka bacchan” phase, he was a regular man with larger-than-life aspirations. The show offers a glimpse of his family life where we see Harshad’s father being a grounding factor and a guardian angel to him at every turn guiding Harshad for his own good. We also see the father in Harshad, who despite the numbing chaos around him, was a doting father to his kids safeguarding them from the errors and mistakes he had faced. Beyond the money man, Harshad was a son and a father and his story, with all its revelations, deserves a watch.

Where to Watch- SonyLIV

The Family Man – New Season

Everyone strives for the perfect work-life balance, to spend time with the children and have dinner with the family. But can you afford the ideal lifestyle when you’re not a “minimum guy” and have the safety of an entire nation on your shoulders? Srikant Tiwari is back with another season of the Family man and this time, things get personal. Be it the innocent negotiations between him and his son or the plight of a father dealing with the tantrums of a teenage daughter, watch the father in Srikant juggle the polarities of his life- as a husband, an agent and most importantly- A father.

Where to Watch- Amazon Prime Video

Tera Yaar Hoon Mein

Sony SAB’s popular show Tera Yaar Hoon Main beautifully brings out the true essence of a father-son relationship. The show has kept the audience hooked with its relatable storyline around Rajeev Bansal (Ssudeep Sahir), a simpleton and his efforts to become a friend to his young son. This Father’s Day, watch Rajeev and his heart-touching efforts to become his son’s ‘Yaar’ in a series of events that will make you hug your dad. Pro-tip: Tune in to Sony SAB to watch the show together with your dad for an emotional yet delightful Father’s Day celebration.

Where to Watch- Sony SAB

Your Honor

Family is our sanctuary, our safe space. But what happens when all hell breaks loose in this heaven? From the streets of Punjab comes this gritty story of an upright judge, Bishan Khosla, whose son gets involved in a hit and run case now stands at the brink of a choice- his blood or his morals. As the lines between the good and the bad start to blur and the cards start to unfold, there is no more black or white- the only grey. Will a diligent judge abide by his duties or will the role of a father get the best of him?

Where to Watch- SonyLIV

Breathe and Breathe: Into The Shadows

A father’s love is unparalleled. He cannot bear the slightest scratch on his dear little one. But when he discovers his child’s life is in danger, till what extent will he go-to for the ones he loves? Enveloped in suspense, both the seasons of Breathe, trail the captivating psychological thriller as ordinary men are faced with extraordinary circumstances. Amidst the chaos of police investigations, mysterious villains and the desperation of a father, watch unconditional love take the steering wheel as everything else fades into the back.

Where to Watch- Amazon Prime Video

