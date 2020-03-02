The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee, Director Duo Raj-DK & The Entire Cast Wrap Up The Shoot With A Bang!

Shooting for the much-awaited upcoming second season of the web-series “The Family Man 2” has wrapped up, and the team of the Manoj Bajpayee-starring show celebrated with a big bash.

The filmmaker duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Sunday organised a get-together with the cast, crew, team and friends to celebrate the conclusion of the shoot.

They had started filming the new season in November last year.

The Amazon Original Series received an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers in India and around the world. The first season of the show also became the most-watched Amazon Original in India.

Samantha Akkineni joins the cast in season two of the series, which include names like Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. It is created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, through their production company D2R Films, and is written by Raj and DK in association with Suman Kumar.

The season will put Srikant Tiwari (essayed by Manoj Bajpayee) against a new powerful and avenging adversary. It promises lots of exciting and action-filled moments while exploring relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement.

