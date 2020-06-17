The Bold And The Beautiful To Resume Shooting Soon; Here’s All That You Need To Know

The popular TV series “The Bold And The Beautiful”, which has been on air since 1987, will resume filming soon.

The team of The Bold And The Beautiful will be following several new safety precautions as they return to work since the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be an on-set coordinator who will oversee safety for the cast and crew. The team will be required to wear masks when they are not in front of the camera, scripts are being rewritten, and everyone involved in the show will be regularly tested, reports variety.com.

The first round of tests was taken on June 15, and filming is set to resume on June 17, at Television City here.

The Bold And The Beautiful was renewed in May through 2022.

“I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’,” executive producer Bradley Bell had said of the renewal. We can’t wait to watch it on our screens yet again!

