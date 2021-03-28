For the fans of The Big Bang Theory, it’s an eternal sitcom saga that they can never get bored of. The 12 season show started in 2007 and ran successfully till 2019. Then a spin-off series titled Young Sheldon began in 2017 and has got 4 seasons so far.

Today, we bring you an interesting trivia about The Big Bang Theory which you don’t want to miss.

All fans of the show know how group meals were a huge part of the show’s characters’ life. They would all get together and enjoy food. How can anyone forget how Sheldon was extremely touchy about Pizza Thursday?

But you are wrong if you thought that all the food that they used to have was just a prop. No, it wasn’t! Instead, it was all real food. As per IMDB, their prop master previously aspired to be a chef and used to lovingly cook every meal seen on The Big Bang Theory .

Isn’t that amazing?

Back in 2018, Kaley Cuoco who played Penny in the show herself took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS videos. In the videos, the team of The Big Bang Theory can be seen having meals together. Along with the video, the actress wrote, “If you ever wanted to know what happens during our ‘dinner’ scenes, here are two videos that show the before and after. I always forgo lunch if I know we are shooting an eating scene like this one lol when you watch TONIGHT’s all new @bigbangtheory_cbs episode , you will know I was quite satisfied. Notice our crew cleaning up the props and throwing things away. The cast is moving on with their day. The scene is done. I’m wrapped. Time to go home . 🍲🥟🍱🍚 (FYI that food had been eaten , touched and worked with all day. We save all food and give away all uneaten leftovers at the end of shoot days)”

Why are we suddenly feeling hungry? Are you too?

