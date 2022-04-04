Someone’s personal numbers being leaked without their knowledge and consent and then being spammed by unknown messages and calls, asking for s*xual favours can be anyone’s nightmare. TV industry’s famous actress Vibhhuthi Thaakur has now fallen prey to cyberbullying.

Vibhuthi who started her career in acting via her debut in the TV show Bandini, was recently seen in Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Mein. Read on to know about the recent ordeal the actress went through.

Tera Yaar Hoon Mein’s Vibhhuthi Thaakur’s phone number was leaked online by an unidentified person. Due to this, the actress started getting calls from strangers who were asking for s*xual favours from her. This horrific experience has left the actress quite completely disturbed.

Opening about falling victim to the nasty cyberbullying, Vibhhuthi Thaakur in her conversation with ETimes said, “Yesterday, I started getting calls and messages from random numbers. Initially, I thought it was some kind of a prank, but I broke down when a few people started asking for sexual favors. I was shocked beyond belief because till now I have never faced a situation like this.”

“Somehow I managed to convince one of the callers and he told me that my number was leaked on some random Instagram account. The person, who owns the account, had shared my number and asked everyone to call me and ask for s*x chat. This is an act of bullying, which is causing me immense emotional distress.” Vibhhuti added.

The actress also took it to her Instagram handle to share this news and make her fans aware of it. Sharing a snapshot of someone sharing her WhatsApp deets and with someone written on it that read “call her and harass her And ask for s*x chat she will fulfil all your fantasy”, Vibhhuti Thaakur captioned the post which read.”

This has been circulated and my personal number is made to float around, causing me immense emotional distress. This is an act of bullying…whoever is doing this it’s so shameful… the text on the screenshot itself says “harassing” her….and is also demeaning to my dignity as a Woman. i fail to understand why someone would fall into such sickness, disturbing someone who is only concentrated on herself…

Because of this disgraceful act, messages and dm/call pouring in, so I have decided to file a complaint against instagram page who did this … letting cybercrime people look into the matter, also action will be taken against all the numbers who are messaging me … Second pic screenshot is of that person who has done all this.

I request all my family, friends and fans as well to complaint this account god, bless all 🙏 ” Vibhhuthi Thaakur concluded.

