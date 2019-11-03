Tanuj Virwani Suffers 4 Fractures, Still Continues With His Web Series Inside Edge 2 & Cartel

As Vayu Raghavan, he won hearts of one and all in his debut web series Inside Edge. As a swashbuckling cricketer, he made a huge impression in the Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani created series. Even as he now gears up to bring on the much anticipated second season of the series with cricket as the backdrop, Tanuj Virwani is battling his own troubles. Ironically it is cricket itself which is the cause of his troubles, what with the young actor suffering from as many as four fractures while playing a game of cricket.

“Incidentally it was during his own day out on the field when the incident took place,” informs a friend of Tanuj, “The shoot of Inside Edge Season 2 went very well even though there were quite a few heavy duty sports sequences that he featured in. There were days and days of shooting where he slogged himself on the field. However, recently he took a bad blow while playing cricket that resulted in as many as four fractures and that too in his right hand. Needless to say, it has been super painful for him ever since.”

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse possible time for the actor since the active promotion of Inside Edge begins soon enough and he had to be a part of certain shoots. Moreover, he is also shooting for another web series Cartel, which is an Ekta Kapoor production.

“Due to this, he has to remove the bandage or cover it as and when required. All of that is painful enough. In fact in certain scenes he is also required to bring his hand movements and gestures in motion. Since there is a lot of style quotient that he inherently brings in his mannerisms, he can’t afford to hide his hand entirely either. Tanuj is doing it all despite a lot of pain and patience involved. However, he is coping with it and that too with a smile on his face. He knows that all of this is just a part of the game. No pun intended,” smiles his friend.

While one hears that the second season of Inside Edge would be streamed later this month, soon enough Cartel would be on as well. This isn’t all as early next year, Tanuj would be seen in an altogether different portrayal in Kamatipura.

With so much happening, how is he coping up?

“Well, no one wants to be in such a situation but then such things happen. I keep telling myself that this is just a passing phase,” says Tanuj who is known for his confident act in front of the camera, “Though it has been over 15 days since I suffered from fracture, the pain and discomfort is still there. It could have possibly healed earlier but then my shooting commitments result in a lot of hand movements due to which it is taking some time. I am sure my doctor will kill me if he reads it.”

Well, while one hopes to see Tanuj recover soon enough, there is also good anticipation to check out how he returns to the word of streaming as Vayu Raghavan.

