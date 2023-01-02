‘Drishyam’ actor Prathamesh Parab spoke about his experience from the sets of the web series ‘Taaza Khabar’ and how his co-actors Bhuvan Bam and Shriya Pilgaonkar are good at playing pranks.

The actor, who is known for his roles in ‘Timepass’, ‘Urfi’, ‘Khichik’, ‘Lalbaugchi Rani’, and many more will be playing the role of Bhuvan’s on screen character Vasant Gawde’s best friend.

Talking about the co-stars, Bhuvan Bam and Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathamesh Parab shared: “We were always together, having a blast all the time. In between takes, everyone is always having so much fun. In fact, there have been times where we would become so loud that the Director’s team had to calm us down. Bhuvan has a mischievous look but is also very playful in general.”

Prathamesh Parab added that Bhuvan Bam is very good at playing pranks and he also called his co-actor Shriya Pilgaonkar the “biggest prankster”.

“Bhuvan Bam would quietly play a prank and then act very innocent. But surprisingly, Shriya who appears to be so simple, is the biggest prankster amongst us all. Thanks to the whole crew of ‘Taaza Khabar’, the vibe and feel on set was so fun and entertaining,” Prathamesh Parab added.

“I feel that the same bond and energy is reflected on the screen as well. I hope the audience will have as much fun watching it as we did making it,” wrapped up Prathamesh Parab sharing his hope of getting a positive response from the audience.

Bhuvan Bam is also co-producing the series under his home production company BB Ki Vines Production. Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show will be streaming on January 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.

