Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide Is A True Fashionista!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms among the TV audience. Palak Sidhwani became a household name after playing the role of Sonu Bhide on the sitcom. She is also quite active on social media and often keeps her fans entertained about her latest whereabouts.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She has whopping 1.1 million followers just on the photosharing website. She is a complete fashionista and often shares pictures that will inspire you to glam up your normal look.

Palak Sidhwani loves to flaunt her ethnic and party wear dresses on social media. She has shared a range of her colourful dress pictures on Instagram that will leave you in awe.

Take a look at some of the best Palak Sindhwani looks below:

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is loved by the audience now, initially she faced criticism and fans weren’t ready to accept her as Sonu. Eventually, fans began to love Palak Sindhwani for her personality and cuteness.

In one of the previous interviews, Palak Sidhwani revealed not being friends with TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat. During a conversation with TellyChakkar, she said that she connects well with Samay Shah (Gogi), Kush Shah (Goli) and Azhar Sheikh (Pinku). She further clarified that there are so many people working for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it’s not necessary to be friends with everyone. However, she maintains a professional relationship with Raj Anadkat.

Stay tuned for more Taarak Mehta stories.

