Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Kush Shah AKA Goli: “The rickshaw and taxi drivers refuse to take money or fare from us”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Furthermore, its characters and actors too have become a household name, especially the Tapu sena, who has a huge fan following amongst the children. Kush Shah, who plays Gulabkumar Hathi aka Goli, revealed the impact the show has had on their lives.

“Our life has changed completely. My relatives would call me Kush as a kid but after I started working on the show, they started calling me by my screen name Goli so this goes on to prove how our life has changed. Now, Kush doesn’t come first, they address me as Goli. I am very grateful and thankful for the love that the audience has given us,” Kush had told ETimes TV in a throwback interview.

Being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has its own perks too. Revealing a few fan moments Kush further added to the portal, “There have been many incidents, but one thing that is very sweet and I would like to share with everyone. The rickshaw and taxi drivers refuse to take money or fare from us. Even if we insist they don’t take it, which is very sweet of them. They consider us as their family. I feel very grateful.”

Besides Tapu Sena, Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal Champaklal Gada and our beloved Daya Jethalal Gada aka Disha Vakani, have become household names. Disha hasn’t appeared on the show for a long time now, however, the fans are still hoping for her return to the iconic show.

What do you guys think of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? And should Dayaben make a return? Tell us in the comments section below.

