Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi COINCIDENTALLY Met Rajinikanth!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most sought-after shows for film promotions. We have seen several stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and others, appearing on the sitcom to promote their films. But today, we’ll be taking a look at an anecdote – when Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal met his favourite, superstar Rajinikanth.

Yes, you read that right! Dilip Joshi had been fortunate enough to meet superstar Rajinikanth. Wondering, why it didn’t make it to the episode? Well, let us clear that our beloved Jethalal and Rajini’s meet wasn’t a planned one. Would you believe it, the meet was merely a coincidence.

Back in September 2019, Dilip Joshi was shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at Goregaon film city. Luckily, even Rajinikanth was present in the film city and shooting for his film, Darbar. As soon as the news passed onto Dilip, he rushed to meet the Thalaiva. He even clicked some cool pictures with the superstar.

Back in September last year, Dilip Joshi even took to Twitter to share the pictures. He captioned the pictures as, “Bhagwan Ke Ghar, der hai Andher Nahi. Always wanted to meet Rajni Sir in person. It was an absolutely unbelievable coincidence, bumping into him at Film City! Inspiration and the epitome of humbleness. Feeling so…so lucky to have met him..Thank You Rajni Sir!”

Bhagwan ke Ghar, der hai Andher nahi. Always wanted to meet Rajni Sir in person. It was an absolutely unbelievable coincidence, bumping into him at Film City! An inspiration and the epitome of humbleness. Feeling so…so lucky to have met him 🙌🏻 Thank You Rajni Sir! 😇 pic.twitter.com/Ub9qjfuer3 — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) September 26, 2019

Meanwhile, after a long break of almost three months due to the lockdown, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to kick-start the shoot.

