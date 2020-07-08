Breathe 2 Actor Amit Sadh Refuses To Call Himself 'Outsider' In Bollywood: "Don't Give Any Person The Strength..."

Amit Sadh is an actor who has made it in Bollywood with no filmi bloodline or industry connections, but he is not ready to call himself an “outsider”.

“I don’t consider myself as an outsider. I am and insider and I stay inside the secure borders of India. Every person is an insider. Don’t give any person the strength or courage to make you feel like in outsider or call you an outsider,” Amit Sadh told IANS.

“I want to mention one more thing. People who are elder in age or in position, and understands more, it is their responsibility to never make those people who are in a lower position and not powerful enough to feel like outsiders. I just hope as long as I am in this industry, I can stop this outsider-insider debate. Instead, we should devote more time for debating on topics that are important and necessary,” added the actor.

Amit Sadh began as a television actor in 2002 and later forayed into Bollywood with the film “Phoonk 2” in 2010. He has worked in films like “Kai Po Che”, “Guddu Rangeela”, “Sultan”, “Running Shaadi”, “Raag Desh”, “Gold”, and “Super 30”.

Asked how he has evolved as an actor in all these years, he replied: “I don’t know how much I have evolved because evolution is something that you should see in somebody’s work and you should talk about it. It will look very silly if I talk about my own evolution. Hope people sees that in my work and my behaviour. All I can say is that I am happy that I survived. I am just happy that I am here. I am grateful to all those who gave me work. I am grateful to all of you for allowing me to stay here,” added the actor.

Right now, Amit is gearing up for the second season of the crime-thriller web series “Breathe”, titled “Breathe: Into The Shadows”. In the Amazon Prime Videos series, Amit is set to reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first season.

What new challenges await Inspector Kabir Sawant this time? “Unfortunately I can’t say much because it is a thriller. But I can definitely say that it is bigger, wider and has a new dimension,” shared Amit, adding: “A lot of great actors have come in this season. The new season has been quite challenging for us. But all of us in every department — be it writing, technical, production, DOP or acting — everybody has given their best. We are very excited and happy the trailer has done phenomenally well.”

“Breathe: Into The Shadows” begins streaming from July 10.

