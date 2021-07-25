Advertisement

India is a country that has various cultures and beliefs; however, the heart of the traditional Indian society lies in our big fat Indian family system! While Indian film & entertainment fraternity rides on family drama, there are many Indian Bollywood & Television families that have showed us that when everything fails, family is what’s there to rescue you!

We pick the top 5 strongest families from the entertainment fraternity that have shown us the real family drama:

The Raichand Parivar

Talking about family and not mention the Raichand Parivar? Impossible! Right from Rahul, Rohan to Pooja, the movie taught us how families are the most important asset one can have! This surely has to top the list. Keh dia na, bas kehdia!

Advertisement

The Casagrandes Family

Wondering what’s it like to live under one roof with your grandparents, aunt, uncle, cousins, and a pet? If not, meet the Casagrandes! The show tells us the story of Rosie Anne and her adventures with the multi-generational Mexican American family and you can catch them on Nick HD+ from 19th July 6pm- 7pm all days.

The family honeymoon team!

Right from the name to each scene, Hum Saath Saath Hai is one complete family drama that shows how your family has your back during tough times! The movie in fact went to the extent of introducing ‘family honeymoon’ into the modern world!

The Gokuldham Society

This show teaches you that family and family drama doesn’t need to restrict to blood relations! Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah captures how the residents of a society come together to solve problems of each other!

Meet the dysfunctional family of Kapoors!

Kapoor & Sons is all about brothers, family secrets, and reunions. In short, family drama at its best! The story is about two brothers who meet when their grandfather suffers a cardiac arrest.

We are certain that these shows will remind you how much you love your ‘imperfect’ family! Did we miss any? Tell us in the comments!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Tanmay Vekaria Aka Bagha Wearing A Rs 61,000 Hoodie Is The Viral Content On Internet Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube