Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year Promotions Cost A LOT To The Makers?

Shah Rukh Khan is termed as King Khan of Bollywood and there are some serious reasons behind it. And in the true sense, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had the ‘King-size’ experience.

Back in 2014, SRK along with his team of Happy New Year graced Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for promotions. As we all know, wherever King Khan goes, his entourage is always with him. The same thing had reportedly proved to be a bit of headache to the makers of the sitcom.

As per the report in the Telly Chakkar, when Shah Rukh Khan visited the show for promotions, his bodyguard’s bill cost a huge amount to the makers. It was reportedly around 1.25 lakhs. Earlier, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had refused to shell out the amount but later everything was settled.

The report back then had stated, “SRK’s production house calculated his bodyguard’s bill to Rs 1.25 lakh which was then presented to the producers of Taarak Mehta. The producers were however not too keen on footing this bill and roped in SRK’s duplicate for the role. However, after getting the duplicate, the bill problem too was resolved and the producers ended up getting Shah Rukh Khan as well for the show.”

When asked about the entire matter, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “It’s a personal matter and I don’t want to comment anything about it.”

Meanwhile, for the promotions of Happy New Year, even Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, and Sonu Sood had joined Shah Rukh Khan.

