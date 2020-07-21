Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta In The Latest Selfie Ft. Dilip Joshi & Others Reminds Us Of That One Photo Bomber In Every Group

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are up for all the good news. Recently, the shooting resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Several strict rules have been posed. One of them is the presence of a maximum of 4 actors in a scene. But is it being implemented? The latest selfie might be proof.

For the unversed, post a break of 4 months, Taarak Mehta team is back on sets. Recently, producer Asit Kumarr Modi asked the massive fan base to pray for the team. Similar words were used by Raj Anadkat aka Tapu.

Amidst it all, co-actor Mandar Chandwadkar has now shared an on-set selfie. Mandar plays the role of the famous ‘Bhide’ (Atmaram Bhide) in Taarak Mehta show. The picture featured Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Amit Bhatt (Bapuji) and the photo-bomber Munmun Dutta.

One could witness Gokuldham decorated like some festival was around the corner. There were fairy lights all around. In fact, the three men – Mandar, Amit and Dilip were seen in traditional avatars. The highlight of the picture, however, remained Munmun.

Munmun Dutta in the selfie was the ultimate photo-bomber. One could see her making her way through spaces in the frame. She was at her smiling best and looked gorgeous as ever in the red lipstick.

However, one even speculates if our Babita ji was trying to hide her costume from the frame. Time and again, we see twists and turns, could this be Munmun’s new avatar In Taarak Mehta? Only time will tell.

Mandar Chandwadkar gave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans a good night treat in form of the selfie.

Check out the picture below:

Are you excited for the new episodes of Taarak Mehta? Share with us in the comments section below.

