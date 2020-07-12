The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is unique in its own way as each member possess different passion rather than acting. Earlier, we learnt about Mayur Vakani’s profession of sculptor and now, in today’s piece, it’s about Raj Anadkat aka Tapu.

After replacing Bhavya Gandhi in 2017, Raj Anadkat received mixed response initially but soon after, he became a fan favourite. Apart from his decent acting skills, Raj is highly known for his humble nature and off-screen equations with other actors. But do you know, apart from so much love for his portrayal of Tapu and respect in the fraternity, the actor has some other plans for the future? Keep reading to know more.

Although Raj Anadkat has been successful in the acting career so far, he has a plan to pursue a career in the field of VFX and animation. Yes, you read that right! He revealed the same while speaking to Behind The Scenes. Well, we wish him the best of luck for his future choices!

Meanwhile, Raj Anadkat recently opened up about the initial reaction of the audiences and their acceptance towards him as the new Tapu. He confessed that there was a time he was flooded with hate mails and comments on social media.

Speaking to Spotboye about his journey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the new Tapu, Raj Anadkat said, “Audience gave me a mixed reaction. There were people liking me but at the same time, there were people who also said that he is not suiting the role and not acting properly. I used to receive hate comments on social media but I took that as a motivation to do better. But now I feel happy that they have accepted me.”

