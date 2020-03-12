Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal’s Question To Angrezi Medium Actress Radhika Madan Is Even Leaving Us In SHOCK!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running show in the history of Indian television. We will see Angrezi Medium actress, Radhika Madan coming to TMKOC and promoting her upcoming film. Patrakar Popatlal is head to toe going gaga over Radhika and asks something really out of the blue!

As per Telly Chakkar, in the upcoming episode, we will see Popatlal asking Radhika if she’s married or not. We will see Bhide reaching the venue with his wife Madhavi first to watch Angrezi Medium followed by Tapu Sena and Popatlal. As soon as Popatlal sees Radhika, he is awestruck and can’t stop looking at her.

Angrezi Medium releases this Friday on March 13, 2020. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Due to Irrfan’s prolonged illness, he is not promoting the film but popular Bollywood celebrities are coming together in support of him and helping spread a word about his film.

