Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the highly successful Indian sitcoms and looks like, it isn’t slowing down anytime soon. And the main reason behind such a success is, the actors sharing amazing chemistry even off-the screen. In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at one such instance, where Nidhi Bhanushali (former Sonu) took a funny dig at Kush Shah aka Goli.

A few years ago, during one of the interviews, Nidhi Bhanushali and Kush Shah got indulged in a fun banter. Their chemistry seems if they were the members of Tapu Sena in real life too. It all began when Kush teased Nidhi while speaking about his first impression about her joining the show.

In a chat with All In One, Kush Shah shared, “Mujhe nay pata tha itni gandi shakal waali Sonu play karri hai.” As expected, Nidhi Bhanushali literally destroyed Kush with her desi yet crackling reply. She said, “Mujhe koi iss baat ka jawaab de ki aisi shakal waala Mujhe kaise kharab bol sakta hai.”

check out the video below:

Wasn’t that really funny?

Meanwhile, speaking about Nidhi Bhanushali’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah journey, she joined the show in 2012. She replaced Jheel Mehta. Further, Nidhi left the show in 2019. She was replaced by Palak Sidhwani in 2019.

Recently, speaking to ETimes, Palak Sidhwani opened up about the constant comparisons with her former Taarak Mehta co-star, Nidhi Bhanushali. “Comparisons are bound to happen and it still happens. Nidhi Bhanushali was playing the character of Sonu before me and she played the role very beautifully and I am not in a position to stop these comparisons.”

