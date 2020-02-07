Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta’s Latest Picture Is No Less Than An Ecstasy!

Longest running Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah introduced us to some memorable characters and one of them is our beloved ‘Babita Ji’. Just like her on-screen avatar of Babita, Munmun Dutta is well known for her fashionable persona in real life too.

Yesterday, the model-actress, shared a picture through her official Instagram account. She looked quite alluring in the picture. Talking about her dress, she wore a black shimmery dress that looked exceptionally good on her. She accentuated her look with a broad black belt. The short dress had details on the shoulders that made it look apart. Coming to her makeup, the actress kept it quite subtle. She opted for red lips, golden eye shadow and dewy base. She left her hair open in soft curls.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 32-year-old actress is highly popular for her role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and by taking a look at her latest picture, we couldn’t agree more on why Jethalal crushes badly on his ‘best friend’.

Meanwhile, last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out time with the “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” cast members including Dilip Joshi, Gurucharan Singh and Sonalika Joshi in the Capital over the weekend. It was nothing less than a proud moment for the actors, who went back with moments they will cherish forever.

The team of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” was part of a huge Bollywood delegation that met PM Modi on Saturday, where the Prime Minister encouraged the film industry to make more films on Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!