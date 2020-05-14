Did You Know? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Disha Vakani & Munmun Dutta Have Worked With Aishwarya Rai & Shah Rukh Khan

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently the most popular sitcom in India. It’s been in the run for over a decade now. If you go through social media platforms, you will find fan pages dedicated to every single character of the show, such is the popularity. As viewers are always excited to know some unknown facts of their beloved actors, we’ll be treating you with some interesting facts about Disha Vakani aka Daya and Munmun Dutta aka Babita.

Many of the fans of Disha Vakani might be unaware that the actress played a small role in Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai starrer Jodhaa Akbar. Yes, she shared screen space with Aish. In one of the scenes, where Jodhaa is thinking about her marriage, she is surrounded by her pals. And Disha is one of them.

Check out the video below:

Now coming to Munmun Dutta, the actress shared screen space with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, well before entering Bollywood and TV industry. Yes, she was a part of Linc Pen’s advertisement. She is seen in a nurse’s attire in the ad.

Check out the video below:

