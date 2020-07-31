Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah CROWNED As The Most-Watched Show On Television Of Last Week

We are back here with the television impression report of last week, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ruling the list. The Asit Kumarr Modi backed show came back with fresh episodes, and it seems the fans are pleased with the same.

There was a hiccup on social media when few fans complained that they are missing the old humour of the show. But these numbers surely say otherwise. The show has been crowned as the most-watched television show in the week 29.

It’s been 12 years since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining its fans. The list also includes shows like Rupali Ganguly’s comeback serial Anupamaa, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Let’s take a look at top television shows based on impressions:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6477

Anupamaa (Star Plus) – 5942

Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5361

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5091

Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) – 4812

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 4793

Barrister Babu (Colors) – 4786

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Colors) – 4610

Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 4523

Shri Krishna (DD National) – 4481

Well, isn’t this interesting? Fans were evidently waiting for the comedy show, and these numbers say the same.

Also, according to a recent report in Times Of India, Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi has quit the show. He has not returned to sets ever since the shoot resumed post lockdown. It’s also been said that the makers have approached Shah Rukh Khan’s former co-star from Dil To Pagal Hai, Balvinder Singh Suri, for the role.

However, an official confirmation about Gurucharan Singh quitting the show is yet to be made by the actor himself and the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

