Parth Samthaan Breaks COVID-19 Rules, Society Members File Complaint Against The Actor

Parth Samthaan was in news for being positive of COVID-19 after the shooting for his TV show ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ resumed. Well the actor has grabbed eyeballs yet again for not a good reason. The residents of his society have filed a complaint against him for breaking the COVID-19 rules.

A resident of Parth’s society has taken to twitter and expressed his concerns after Parth Samthaan apparently stepped out of his sealed flat risking the lives of the society members. The society members have filed a formal complaint against him.

The complaint which is signed by the Secretary and the Chairman of the society read, “Parth Samthaan and his full-time house help Sunil Sahu were tested positive on July 13, 2020, and was home quarantined by the BMC officials. After which the entire floor was sealed under COVID-19 guidelines and all movements were restricted. The subsequent test report of Parth tested negative on July 21. However, his house-help continued to be tested positive. However, the partial floor seal was lifted on July 27 whereas the portion of floor lobby going towards his flat was under seal till July 31st. In spite of all the instructions and barricading Parth moved out from the containment zone in the evening of July 27. He further took the elevator and went down putting other residents’ lives in danger. He was stopped by the neighbour but didn’t heed any attention. Then he came back on July 28 morning 6 am and again went out 9:30 am. We would request to take strict action against him”.”Parth Samthaan and his full-time house help Sunil Sahu were tested positive on July 13, 2020, and was home quarantined by the BMC officials. After which the entire floor was sealed under COVID-19 guidelines and all movements were restricted.”

“The subsequent test report of Parth tested negative on July 21. However, his house-help continued to be tested positive. However, the partial floor seal was lifted on July 27 whereas the portion of floor lobby going towards his flat was under seal till July 31st. In spite of all the instructions and barricading Parth moved out from the containment zone in the evening of July 27. He further took the elevator and went down putting other residents’ lives in danger. He was stopped by the neighbour but didn’t heed any attention. Then he came back on July 28 morning 6 am and again went out 9:30 am. We would request to take strict action against him”.

Recently when Parth Samthaan was accused of violating the rules of COVID-19, he defended himself by tweeting about his panic attack. Check out his tweet.

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .. — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020

We hope the air of confusion gets cleared soon and the ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actor Parth Samthaan comes out clean.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!