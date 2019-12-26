Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Priya Ahuja Shares First Pictures Of Her Son, Reveals His Name As Well

It was just a few months ago when the news broke that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actress Priya Ahuja has left the show due to her pregnancy. The actress, who essayed the role of Rita reporter in the show, was blessed with a baby boy and the actress finally shared his pictures on Christmas.

Yes, it was a merry Christmas for all Priya Ahuja fans as they got to see the first proper picture of the little angel. Priya took to social media to post the adorable picture and even revealed his name which is Ardaas Rajda.

She captioned her picture as, “On the occasion of Christmas we Introduce little santa of our lives… ARDAAS RAJDA. Merry Christmas.” In the two pictures shared by Priya, we can see baby Ardaas peacefully sleeping and looking cute in one picture. The other picture was of a family portrait with Priya and her husband Malav Rajda looking over their son in an adorable way.

Earlier, Priya had a black and white picture of herself with her son Ardaas. She had captioned the image with an angel smiley.

For the uninitiated, Priya gave birth to the baby boy on November 27. She had announced the good news on her Instagram page by sharing a picture of Ardaas’ tiny feet. She captioned the picture as, “Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!! We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November.”

The actress had shared her pregnancy news during Janmashtami. She took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote: “Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows…Could not be a better day than today to announce this…Happy Janmashtami.”

Priya Ahuja is happily married to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s director Malav Suresh Rajda.

