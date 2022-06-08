Singer Mika Singh has embarked on the journey to find his bride with the upcoming reality show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’.

Advertisement

“Dusron ki shaadiyon mein bohot Bhangra paa liya, ab apni baari hai (have set the stage on fire for other people’s wedding now it’s my turn to get married)”, says Mika.

Advertisement

The set of the show was unveiled before the media at the Ummed Jodhpur Palace Resort and Spa. The resort was decked up with flowers, lights and candles, and the atmosphere was celebratory as the festivities saw participation from Mika Singh and the contestants.

Talking about the show, Mika Singh says, “I am very excited and all set to find my dream girl. Star Bharat’s ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ has given me the opportunity to find my companion for life and when they approached me with the show, it seemed like fate had already set things in motion! To find out who will be the chosen one finally, stay glued to Star Bharat at 8.00 p.m. starting June 19, 2022.”

The event was packed with several performances and celebratory music booming throughout the palace. The night was dedicated to folk musicians, Bollywood music and mesmerising performances by Mika Singh’s close friend and host of the show, Shaan, singers Bhoomi Trivedi and Jaspinder Narula.

The show, which will have 12 contestants and Mika Singh woo each other, will be hosted by Shaan. Shaan the host and ‘dost’ will give audiences a glimpse of the real Mika behind the very public persona as he sets out to select his dream girl.

Shaan who returns as a host for a reality show after a gap of 14 years, says, “I was absolutely delighted and could never say no to such an opportunity. I am grateful to Star Bharat for making me a part of ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’, jahan mera yaar will finally be on a pursuit to find his best life companion.

“I feel very excited but I am also nervous as it is a very big responsibility to make sure that I help him make the right choice. But anything for my brother and I am all set for it.”

‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’, which is produced by SOL Productions and presented by Star Bharat, will premiere on June 19 at 8 p.m. and will air every Monday to Friday at 8 p.m. on Star Bharat and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Shweta Tiwari All Set To Collaborate With Rohit Shetty For An Exciting Project, Can You Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram