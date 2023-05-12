Ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has drawn parallels between her real self and her reel character Aarya. The Taali actress represents strong women and especially mothers who could kill or die for their children under any circumstances.

Talking about motherhood and her character of Aarya, Sushmita said: “Aarya is synonymous with motherhood. She is the epitome of grace and strength. I am elated to be associated with her story and her journey of motherhood. I admire Aarya for being a warrior and surpassing every hurdle that comes her way.”

Sushmita Sen describes Aarya as “bold and has emerged as a fierce lioness who wants to protect her children at any cost.”

She continues, “I have raised my two daughters single-handedly and I know I can go to any extent for them just like Aarya does in the series. I thoroughly resonated with her zeal to move ahead, no matter what, and prevail through every hindrance.”

Sushmita Sen is excited as she is currently shooting the third season of Aarya. “Motherhood is the most beautiful thing in the world and I absolutely enjoy playing such a strong mother, on-screen as well. Moreover, I hope audiences are looking forward to Aarya season 3,” she concludes.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen is all set to play transgender Gauri Sawant in a film titled Taali. The first look from the film is already out and has been much appreciated.

