Supriya Pathak: “TV Shows Nowadays Are Very Similar & Regressive”

Supriya Pathak has carved a niche for herself in both the film and television industry with characters like Hansa for Khichdi, Neelu Nanavati in Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka and her power packed as Dhankor in Ramleela.

However, Supriya has been missing from the screen for quite a while now. On being asked for whats keeping her away the veteran actress told PTI, “The shows being made nowadays are very similar, very regressive. We are talking about the type of ’60s, ’70s kind of films, and similar stories are being shown on TV today. Only rehashed and glossy. It does not interest me. I also find it problematic that the shows are so long that they keep going on and on. They are unnecessarily stretched. All the work that I have done is the type I would want to watch. If I can’t watch it myself how can I expect people to watch it.”

Having worked in Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, which went on for 1,000 episodes, Pathak believes the show had its own way of storytelling, which invested time on its characters and unlike today wasn’t “pulling anything” in the name of a story.

Pathak said, “It was good storytelling, and it was also a new format that we were making so many episodes. But Aatish ji (Kapadia) kept to a storyline; we were just not pulling things. There were so many characters, and he spent time in telling every character’s story and bringing every character to its end was well-thought. I think the episode’s length was justified by its storyline.”

While Supriya says that the digital medium started off as an amazing place to create new content, the makers have become repetitive there too. “Everyone is making the same kind of shows, about underworld and things like that. So I am hoping somebody breaks this trend, else we will again enter the same grind. What is more important today for the audience is to have different kinds of content. They like variety, they like different kinds of stories, different kinds of entertainment. There are so many platforms now, I think there is going to be more necessity for different kinds of stories.”

Pathak concluded saying, “In our time it was majorly only one-thing cinema and then there was what you may call the parallel cinema. It was the only other way of telling stories. Now it’s not like that. Today there are all kinds of platforms, so many different ways of telling stories.”

