Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar teared up after hearing a surprise audio message from his sister Alka Bhatia on the reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’.

Advertisement

Akshay, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ was a special guest on singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’.

Advertisement

A promo from the show was shared on the channel’s Instagram page, where Akshay Kumar was seen wiping his tears while listening to his sister’s message.

The clip shows a contestant singing Kishore Kumar’s iconic brother-sister song ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’. Soon an audio message from Akshay’s sister Alka is played for him.

Calling him ‘Raju’, she says in Punjabi: “I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything.”

An overwhelmed Akshay Kumar is then heard saying: “We used to live in a small house. After the arrival of this goddess, our lives changed. There is no bigger relationship than that with a sister.”

Previously, Akshay in a conversation with IANS talked about what a brother-sister relationship means to him personally.

“It’s an amazing bond. Your sister is your best friend. You can keep your head on her shoulders and share everything. She’s always there for you. I have rarely heard that the sister is not there for her brother. Sometimes you get to hear the brother is not there but I have never heard that the sister is not there.”

“There is no one who can love you more than your sister.”

‘Raksha Bandhan’ is slated to release on August 11.

Must Read: ‘Beyhadh 2’ Fame Shivin Narang On His Journey As An actor: “It Is About Learning From Each Incident In Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram