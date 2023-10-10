Actor Nishant Dahiya, who plays the role of R.P. Singh, opened up about his experience working on a Milan Luthria directorial.

Nishant said: “Working with Milan sir was an absolute blast and obviously a learning experience. He has this very positive, endearing and welcoming persona and has this knack of making things very easy for his actors. He knows exactly what he wants on set and when he explains things, he makes it so very easy to go ahead and perform the scenes.”

“He is also someone who gives you a lot of space to do your own thing with your characters and experiment ourselves. If there is something that probably he thinks we could change, he comes up to his actors and discusses the same.”

Nishant Dahiya further said: “He is very fluid and one of those directors who listens to his actors and tries to understand what we want to say. If he likes someone’s thoughts, he will try to incorporate it in the scene. This is definitely one of his great qualities. He is also extremely funny on set and most of our time is enjoyable on set because of his jokes. We’ve had great laughs and it’s an absolute joy to work with him.”

He further added, “From watching Kacche Dhaage as a kid to working with him in Sultan of Delhi, is quite a surreal journey for me.”

‘Sultan of Delhi’ is set to stream on October 13 on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer of the show was dropped a few weeks back and got mixed reactions from fans. Anjum Sharma, Anupriya Goenka and Nishant Dahiya will also been seen in the show.

