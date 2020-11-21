Who doesn’t want to watch something new, or old, on Netflix. Many across the globe pay a substantial fee to watch content on the streaming platform, but here’s some exciting news for people in India.

Advertisement

As per this announcement, anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries and reality shows for two days, starting from 12 midnight on December 5.

As per a recent announcement made by the OTT giant on Twitter, the platform will be providing free service for all in India on December 5-6. They tweeted, “A quick math equation: 5th + 6th December+ Netflix = Freeeee *Checks on calculator just to be sure* #NetflixStreamFest @yamigautam”

A quick math equation:

5th + 6th December+ Netflix = Freeeee 🕺💃 *Checks on calculator just to be sure* #NetflixStreamFest@yamigautam pic.twitter.com/FVBB03nUk9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 20, 2020 Advertisement

Last month, Netflix announced plans to give its users in India access to free streaming for a weekend. Greg Peters, COO and Chief Product Officer at Netflix, said during the company’s earnings call, “We think that giving away everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have, the service and how it works.”

“At Netflix, we want to bring the most amazing stories from across the world to all fans of entertainment in India. It’s why we’re hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend of free Netflix,” the company said in a statement.

To access it, visit netflix.com/StreamFest, sign up with your name, email or phone number, and password, and start streaming no credit or debit card or payment needed. Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said, “Anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in standard definition so, no one else can use the same login information to stream.”

Content streaming giant Netflix last month admitted that it has much work to do in countries like India.

Must Read: Justin Bieber To Grace Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show On December 1 – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube