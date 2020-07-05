Stranger Things: WHAT! Millie Bobby Brown Didn't Read The 'Letter' Until The Shoot Day & It's Breaking Our Hearts

Millie Bobby Brown has become a household name at such a young age. The Godzilla actress rose to fame with Netflix original series, Stranger Things and is multi-talented. Brown isn’t just a great actress but also a kickass singer and rapper!

Yes, you read that right. In fact, a while ago there were reports that stated that Millie Bobby Brown is working on her solo album amid the lockdown.

Recently, in conversation with Netflix Queue, Stranger Things actress spoke about a lot of things including how was it shooting for the that one scene in particular, when David Harbour aka Jim Hopper (his adopted father) left the last letter for Eleven (Brown’s character).

“I didn’t want to read the letter [ahead of time]. I wanted to read it on the day. I then asked for a speaker to be on set to hear [the recording of] his actual voice, because David’s voice is very distinctive, and just the way he says things, it brings a lot of emotion to me. So I didn’t read it,” said Eleven aka Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Then when I came on set, they played the letter. We just rolled camera and let my reaction flow. I know the take we chose wasn’t the first, because my nose was red initially. As the takes went on, I started to get more into it and way more emotional. I just like to base everything off of instinct,” Brown concluded.

Isn’t that beautiful?

Tell us in the comment section below if you’re excited about the fourth instalment of Stranger Things and also for what the makers have in box for Millie Bobby Brown’s character.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!