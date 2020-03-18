State Of Siege 26/11: Arjan Bajwa Would LOVE To Join NSG If Given A Chance

ZEE5’s show titled State Of Siege 26/11 starring Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya and Tara Alisha Berry is based on the gut-wrenching attack Mumbai faced in 2008 and how the entire country was in a state of terror is all set to stream on India’s premium OTT platform, ZEE5. Ever since the trailer had released, the audiences were stunned on how stunningly the entire story has been shot.

As interesting as it may seem to play a real-life character, it doesn’t come easy as ever actor playing a part in this show had to go through a particular training and be in a certain way and while doing that there was a sense of confidence they felt and how this is once in a lifetime opportunity. Arjan Bajwa, plays the character of a real-life hero, Col. Sunil Shoeran shares his experience of playing a brave character. Arjan also adds on how the character impacted and inspired Arjan in his growth, as an actor.

Arjan Bajwa commenting on how he moulded himself to be the real-life brave hero and shares, “I transformed myself to look like a commanding officer in terms of looks, stamina, language, etc. (Colonel Sen helped a lot) I feel proud to play a real-life character and the hero of 26/11 counter-terrorist unit head, Col. Sunil Shoeran.”

“State of Siege: 26/11 gave me confidence as an actor. (Inspiring character). Given a chance, I would love to join NSG”, says Arjan Bajwa on how the reel life character affected the actor’s growth in a positive way and his thoughts on such a story.

Based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11’, State of Siege: 26/11 is one of the most awaited projects based on the horrifying terror attack which will be disclosing many unknown facts about the entire incident.

Starring Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Khalida Jaan, Jyoti Gauba, Roshni Sahota, Suzanne Bernert, Naren Kumar and Jason Shah. Directed by Matthew Leutwyler, the series will release on ZEE5 on 20th March 2020.

