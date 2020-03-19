Continuing to show his love for ‘Special’, Special 26 director Neeraj Pandey has made his digital debut with Special Ops. The spy thriller show which first premiered at Hotstar on March 17, 2020 is being loved by the audience.

Starring Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Sana Khan, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij, Divya Dutta, Parmeet Sethi, Pawan Chopra & Sharad Kelkar among others the show is a perfect binge-watch material if we go by the Twitterati’s opinion. Have a look at some of the reactions of people after watching Special Ops.

Special Ops Twitter Review: These Tweets Will Make You Watch The Neeraj Pandey Spy-Thriller Right Now
Well, it’s clearly visible that people are totally loving the work of Kay Kay Menon in the show. Neeraj Pandey along with Shivam Nair also seem to have managed to impress the audience as directors.

Neeraj Pandey has given tribute to Bollywood by naming each episode of Special Ops after his favourite movie.

The eight-episode Hotstar Special spy thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years, including the 26/11 attacks.

“Shivam and I have directed parts of every episode but have shared credits between us — where every alternate episode is credited.” Neeraj said.

“Every episode is like a mini-film and we have treated it with the same scale. Small trivia — all the episodes are names of films I have grown up on and I deeply love,” he added.

Shivam has directed every odd-numbered episode (1,3,5 and 7) while Neeraj has directed every even-numbered episode (2,4,6 and 8).

