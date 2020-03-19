Special Ops Twitter Review: These Tweets Will Make You Watch The Neeraj Pandey Spy-Thriller Right Now

Continuing to show his love for ‘Special’, Special 26 director Neeraj Pandey has made his digital debut with Special Ops. The spy thriller show which first premiered at Hotstar on March 17, 2020 is being loved by the audience.

Starring Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Sana Khan, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij, Divya Dutta, Parmeet Sethi, Pawan Chopra & Sharad Kelkar among others the show is a perfect binge-watch material if we go by the Twitterati’s opinion. Have a look at some of the reactions of people after watching Special Ops.

#SpecialOps amazing series nice to see Mr K K Menon in a dashing style👍🙏💪@HotstarVIP #SpecialOpsReview — Mayuresh (@mayureshathalye) March 19, 2020

Aaaaaa Neeraj Pandey you are something totally else. WHAT A SERIES #SpecialOps on @hotstartweets — Shambhavi Sinha (@sinha_sham) March 19, 2020

Yet another masterpiece frm Neeraj Pandey, this time in a series!#SpecialOps

Credit also goes to Shivam Nair for matching the level of Neeraj Pandey!

Brilliant, must watch series! Also very well acted @karantacker Kay Kay Menon, gem of an actor@FridayFilmworks @hotstartweets — Dhairya Joshi (@dhairya257) March 19, 2020

This the best thriller in India till date 🔥💥. #SpecialOps 💥. What a performance by #KayKayMenon sir @karantacker @SaiyamiKher 💥👏🏻. BAAP of Thrillers @neerajpofficial sir ♥️. What a series man 👏🏻. It's Best series of India 💪🏻. Hats off 🙏🏻. @HotstarVIP ♥️ pic.twitter.com/leUzm6T3B6 — Sanket Dadas (@sanket_dadas) March 19, 2020

#SpecialOps

Just finished it .

What a web series .

Thanks to #nirajpandey sir for making this type of web series .

100% better than other webseries.

Without any physical harassment scene . Niraj Pandey sir always show his Patriotism for country — Sujay Anand (@SujayAnand3) March 19, 2020

Just Finished Watching #SpecialOps By @neerajpofficial . "Spectacular, Thrilling, Best Series Of 2020 Till Now . Amazing Performances By #KKMenon @karantacker . Great Performance By #sajjaddelafrooz too.

And Wait For The Suspense It Will Make You Feel Wow 😍😍 — AB (@sainiabhishek56) March 19, 2020

#SpecialOps on Hotstar is the first Indian TV Series that I like — ankit (@ankitt_15) March 19, 2020

#SpecialOps just wow..!!!

Bingeworthy.. edge of the seat thriller.. @kaykaymenon02 brilliant acting.. sirf apke liye yeh series dekhi.. aur nirasha nahi huyi.. and ofcourse the master @neerajpofficial .. take a bow..!! — Dr. DANG🇮🇳 (@dr_neeraj_singh) March 19, 2020

Binge watched #SpecialOps on @HotstarVIP. FANTASTIC Thriller. Series keeps you on the edge of your seat by the end of every episode till the end. Fast paced storytelling nd extraordinary direction by @neerajpofficial nd Superlative performance by @kaykaymenon02 nd the cast. — Neha Nayak (@inehanayak) March 19, 2020

@neerajpofficial Neeraj Pandey yet another masterpiece on #SpecialOps…Wah 💪 as Building on his previous work #AWednesday, #Special26 and #Baby, really you manages to create a gripping on spy thriller that raises an already high bar. Highly recommended to watch out it. — chinmay shrivastava (@chinmayshrivas8) March 19, 2020

Saw #SpecialOps on @hotstartweets after a long time I watching a very very great n good web series@kaykaymenon02 sir u r ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC hats off to u@karantacker bro..u r killing it🔥🔥🔥🔥 ur acting gonna next level in this🙏

All characters doing their job very very well — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) March 19, 2020

Well, it’s clearly visible that people are totally loving the work of Kay Kay Menon in the show. Neeraj Pandey along with Shivam Nair also seem to have managed to impress the audience as directors.

Neeraj Pandey has given tribute to Bollywood by naming each episode of Special Ops after his favourite movie.

The eight-episode Hotstar Special spy thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years, including the 26/11 attacks.

“Shivam and I have directed parts of every episode but have shared credits between us — where every alternate episode is credited.” Neeraj said.

“Every episode is like a mini-film and we have treated it with the same scale. Small trivia — all the episodes are names of films I have grown up on and I deeply love,” he added.

Shivam has directed every odd-numbered episode (1,3,5 and 7) while Neeraj has directed every even-numbered episode (2,4,6 and 8).

Meanwhile, our review for Special Ops is coming up soon. Stay tuned!

