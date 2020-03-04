Sophie Turner On Game Of Thrones: “I Miss The Feeling That I Got When I Walked Onto Set In My Costume”

Sophie Turner rose to fame with her Game Of Thrones character Santa Stark and eventually became the ‘Queen Of North’. The makers of GOT released the 8th season last year and fans were really excited for the same. However, there was severe bashing in regards to the latest season and fans didn’t like it and it was below their expectations.

Anyway, we love and miss the cast members very much. Talking about her character with Elle, Sansa revealed that she misses the feeling of being on the sets and said, “I miss everything (about it). I really, deeply, deeply miss it. I miss the costumes. I miss the set. I miss the feeling that I got when I walked onto the set in my costume, and that was incredibly empowering. I miss the people. I miss everything. I would go back to it in a heartbeat.”

Meanwhile, Sophie is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas and has still not made an official announcement about the same.

Also, “Game of Thrones” straight-to-series spin-off titled “House of the Dragon” is likely to premiere in 2022.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told this to variety.com during the Television Critics Assn. tour on Wednesday, calling it his “best guess”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!