All the 90s kids let out a cry of joy as the beloved cast of the iconic fantasy show Son Pari had a happy reunion. Frooty (Tanvi Hegde) reunited with her beloved Son Pari (Mrinal Kulkarni) and Altu (Ashok Lokhande) and broke the internet. Let us take a look at what the cast members are up to today.

Tanvi Hegde

Tanvi Hegde played the dual role of Frooty and Tooty on Son Pari. She became a household name from a very young age for her performance on the show. However, she soon quit the entertainment industry despite gaining much recognition on the show. Even though she maintains a low profile on social media, she sometimes shares throwback pictures with her Son Pari co-stars.

Mrinal Kulkarni

Mrinal Kulkarni was everyone’s favorite onscreen fairy on Son Pari. She is also known for her work primarily in the Marathi entertainment industry. She was seen playing the titular role of Mirabai on the show Mirabai. In recent times, she was seen on TV shows like Mujhse Kuch Kehti Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Guntata Hriday He, Kaali Ek Agnipariksha, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani and Draupadi.

Ashok Lokhande

Ashok Lokhande also played Bhabasa in the popular TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum and its sequel, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. In recent times, he has also been seen in Kaatelal & Sons. Regarding movies, he was seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raman Raghav 2.0. He was further seen in the Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Brothers.

Vivek Mushran

Vivek Mushran played Frooty’s father in Son Pari. He became a household name with his portrayal of Lakhvinder Singh Ahluwalia in Parrvarish—Kuch Khatee Kuch Meethi. He has also appeared in movies like Tamasha, Begum Jaan, and Veere Di Wedding.

Upasana Singh

Upasana Singh was much loved for her portrayal of the antagonist Kaali Pari in Son Pari. She is known for her appearance in many Hindi and Bhojpuri films and TV shows. She also became immensely popular for playing Kapil Sharma’s Bua in Comedy Nights With Kapil but later went on to leave the show. Recently, she has been featured on the web series Masoom.

Needless to say, Son Pari will forever remain iconic and adored. We hope there are many more reunions of the cast members of the show in the future!

