Smriti Khanna Shares Pictures Of Her Before-After Hot-Bod Post Delivering Baby & Fans Are Shell Shocked

TV actress Smriti Khanna, who recently delivered a baby girl, is amazed to see her body transformation post-pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram, Smriti posted before and after childbirth pictures on her Instagram, leaving everyone stunned with the loss of her pregnancy weight so quickly.

“Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth.

My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I’ll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one#postpartum #postpartumtransformation#newmom #mombod,” Smriti shared.

Reacting to the picture, a user comment: “It’s almost impossible to get this much elegant figure in just 10 days after delivery. But you showed strength of a woman to the whole world. Hats off to you.”

Smriti and her husband, actor Gautam Gupta, became parents on April 15 after three years of marriage. The two met on the sets of the TV show “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”.

