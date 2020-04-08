Smriti Khanna Reveals Her Due Date & Shares Her Pregnancy Routine!

Model turned actress Smriti Khanna, who is most fondly remembered for her show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi is all ready to deliver soon.

The actress announced her pregnancy in December last year with a cute picture on social media and never shied away from flaunting her baby bump. Smriti and her husband Gautam Gupta are all ready to welcome their first child soon.

Recently during a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed that her due date is 10th of April. Not just that, she also shared how she is spending her last few days of pregnancy during the time of COVID-19.

The actress said, “For the last few days, Gautam and I are getting to spend more time with each other which is a great thing. This is a hard time for everyone but we keep thinking how can we make the most of it. We are taking all the safety measures whatever the government has advised, we did our own research, spoke to our doctors, and are keeping the house clean. We have done everything we could. We also took labour and feeding classes together before the lockdown.”

Keeping in mind that keeping herself healthy will lead to her baby staying healthy, Smriti revealed that she does not miss her workouts ever. “I was doing prenatal yoga. Now, as my yoga teacher can’t come, so she is doing it online. There is an app through which she does a one-hour session with me. Also, I walk on my terrace for about half an hour to 40 minutes. I never miss that. I am getting to eat more healthy food as everything is cooked at home.”

On the professional front, Smriti Khanna who was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been a part of show like Balika Vadhu, C.I.D. and Kasam tere Pyaar Ki.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!