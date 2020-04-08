Is Bigg Boss 13 Beauty Shefali Jariwala Pregnant? Her Latest Pic Goes VIRAL!

Shefali Zariwala, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, has been enjoying a massive fan base ever since her stint in Kanta Laga. The actress grabbed a lot of headlines over her issues with Asim Riaz, and friends Sidharth Shukla and Hindustani Bhau in Salman Khan’s reality show. However, rumours suggest that the actress is pregnant and below is all you need to know about it.

The actress took to her Instagram and recently shared a post with husband Parag Tyagi. Dressed in a purple saree, golden blouse and vintage jewellery, the actress posed alongside her hubby who could be seen grabbing her in his arms from behind. The two looked adorable but it was their hand on Shefali’s tummy that grabbed all the eyeballs.

In a picture that seemed like a pregnancy announcement with the visible baby bump, fans stormed the comment section asking the actress if she was expecting her first child.

“Is she pregnant??” asked a user.

Another asked, “Are u preggers?”

“Are you preggos?😍” a user commented.

“God Bless Both You,” commented Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Hindustani Bhau.

However, she clarified all the rumours stating that she isn’t pregnant but she just ate a lot, hence the visible bump.

Shefali Jariwala had captioned her post as, “You , me & this quarantine!”

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Shefali Jariwala recently debuted on TikTok with a video of the song “Mere Angne Mein”, originally picturised on her former “Bigg Boss” co-contestant Asim Riaz and actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

After posting numerous pictures, videos and health tips on her social media platforms, Shefali has now turned her attention to TikTok.

“‘Mere angne mein’ is a catchy track and I wanted to dedicate my TikTok debut to Vinay and Radhika. I wanted to express my gratitude to them through this. I hope they like it,” said Shefali.

