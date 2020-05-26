Shveta Salve Responds To Trolls: "If Anyone Is Offended, They Always..."

Actress Shveta Salve is known for posting ‘bold’ pictures on her Instagram account. There have been times when her posts did not go down well with social media users.

Shveta however claims people are wrong to object to her explicit pictures. “Every picture of mine comes with my artistic opinion in the captions. Hence, I always urge my followers to take time to read, and not just swipe, browse and judge it with a fleeting glance. There’s more than what meets the eye,” she claimed in an interview to Bombay Times.

“There’s always a positive message or a patient ear for anyone, who reaches out to me through my direct messages and I respond to everyone. Today, with the way things are unfolding across the world, we need to be more open and welcoming rather than judge and suppress others. It’s an open account, if anyone is offended, they always have the option to unfollow me,” she declared.

Shveta recently uploaded a picture that shows her passionately kissing her husband Hermit Sethi.

For the uninitiated, Shveta acted in several TV shows like “Hip Hip Hurray” and “Left Right Left”. Hermit and Shveta have a daughter, and currently live in Goa.

