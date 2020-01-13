Shiv Panditt Says That His Character In ‘Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty?’ Is Slightly A Male Chauvinist Pig

Actor Shiv Panditt who plays a national champion table tennis player in the latest web series “Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty?”, says he tried to portray the character with all its flaws to make it seem real.

“It is an interesting character not because I got a chance to play a national table tennis player but also my character of Shiraz Malik is that of an achiever who has a lot of flaws. He is slightly a male chauvinist pig (MCP). To the outer world, he is a champion sportsman who is hanging around with powerful people like politicians, members of the royal family and administrators, but he comes from a humble Muslim background and is married to a girl from elite society. So, he is trying to be the ‘man of the house’ and has a lot of insecurity. Basically, Shiraz is trying to strike balance in a different world,” Shiv told IANS.

The story revolves around the murder of Shiraz and how politicians get involved in the investigation of his mysterious murder.

Since he played a sportsman for the first time, Shiv had to go through due preparations. “We had a workshop and a training session. A national-level coach was hired to train me because I had to get my body language correct and had to do everything with ease,” he informed.

Produced by Roshan Kanal and Ashoke Pandit and directed by Shashant Shah, the also show features Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Hrishita Bhatt, Sikander Kher and Shakti Anand among others.

“Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty?” streams on the OTT platform ZEE5 from January 1.

